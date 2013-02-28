BMW earnings hit by 5 Series ramp-up costs, leasing
PARIS/FRANKFURT Startup costs for BMW's new 5 Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating earnings at the German luxury carmaker, which knocked its shares on Thursday.
Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) reported lower fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by markdowns during the holiday season, and gave a full-year earnings forecast that fell below Wall Street expectations.
The department store chain, which caters to price-sensitive middle-class shoppers, posted net income of $378 million, or $1.66 per share, down from $455 million, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier for the quarter ended February 2.
As previously reported, Kohl's comparable sales for the quarter, including the holiday season, were up 1.9 percent.
Kohl's expects a full-year profit for the new fiscal year of between $4.15 and $4.45 per share, while Wall Street projected $4.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
MUNICH, Germany Merger talks between German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. rival Praxair are moving speedily and constructively, Linde's chief executive said, but workers must be persuaded of the benefits of the planned $65 billion deal.
COPENHAGEN Lego is counting on capturing the imagination of Chinese children with its colorful plastic bricks while keeping kids in its core markets engaged with programmable robots, its new chief executive said on Thursday.