HELSINKI Finnish elevator maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) reported on Wednesday first-quarter operating profit and new orders roughly in line with analyst expectations, and slightly raised its profit outlook for the year.

Kone reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly operating income from a year earlier to 180 million euros ($248 million), just above the 176 million euro forecast in a Reuters poll.

Orders received amounted to 1.73 billion, marginally above the 1.72 billion euro forecast in the poll.

It repeated it saw this year's sales growth of 6 to 9 percent at comparable exchange rates from last year, and added it now expected operating income to be in the range of 990 million to 1.05 billion euros, compared with previous estimate of 980 million to 1.05 billion.

Kone shares were flat at 31.13 euros by 0944 GMT. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros)

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)