SEOUL South Korea's current account surplus in April surged to a record as exports rose sharply, central bank data showed on Thursday, but a fall in imports in the latest month reinforces a worrying erosion of domestic consumption.

Asia's fourth-largest economy posted a current account surplus of $9.81 billion in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, much bigger than a revised surplus of $6.60 billion for March, data from the Bank of Korea showed.

Exports in April climbed by a seasonally adjusted 5.9 percent to $55.38 billion from the previous month on shipments of cars, petroleum and steel products, while imports fell 3.7 percent to $43.46 billion, bringing the goods account surplus to a record $11.92 billion.

The sluggish imports underscored depressed domestic consumption and investment, and continued weakness in global prices of energy and raw materials.

"As local companies' investments and domestic spending stay soft, the current account surplus will be maintained through the fourth quarter, but the surplus will narrow around then as the global economy gains traction," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI Investment & Securities in Seoul.

Highlighting soft demand at home, a recent survey on consumer sentiment by the central bank fell to an 8-month low as views over the status of the economy by South Koreans worsened.

The slowdown in China, South Korea's biggest export market, and an uneven recovery in the global economy have largely cooled investor sentiment.

The sinking of the ferry Sewol last month with the loss of more than 300 lives has also darkened the public's mood, pulling down overall spending.

The economy is expected to grow 4.0 percent this year, from 3.0 percent last year, helped by improving exports though the weak domestic picture could slow the recovery.

The robust current account surplus is expected to lend further support to the Korean won, which is up 3.3 percent against the dollar this year.

Authorities intervened in the market earlier this month as the won's gains accelerated thanks to the record run of current account surpluses and a rush of foreign investment into local stocks and bonds.

According to the central bank data, foreign net portfolio investment jumped to $5.85 billion in April from $0.15 billion in March.

Park said government authorities are expected to keep the won near the 1,020 level and maintain their stance of intervening in the market to smooth out sharp moves in the currency.

In the financial account, South Korea saw a net outflow of $6.24 billion in April without seasonal adjustment, compared to a revised net outflow of $5.78 billion in March.

(Additional reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)