SEOUL South Korea is still some way off from a firm recovery, a batch of key data next week will show, likely bolstering expectations for the policy rate in Asia's fourth-largest economy to remain close to historical lows well into next year.

The data are also expected to underscore that global demand remains uneven and throw into sharp relief the U.S. Federal Reserve's reluctance earlier this month to slow down its massive money-printing press.

The median forecast from a Reuters survey of economists tips exports growth in September to slow to an annual 2.0 percent from 7.7 percent in August. Though this would make September the third consecutive month of shipments growth, it would also be the weakest performance since the 1 percent fall in June.

While the torpid growth rate for the export-reliant economy can be partly attributed to fewer working days this month from a year earlier, the underlying picture suggests that overseas demand has yet to fully recover despite signs of life in the United States and stabilization in China.

To be sure, South Korea's economy has started to pick up momentum recently, with sequential gross domestic product growth accelerating to a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in the April-June quarter from 0.8 percent in first quarter.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) is projecting 2.8 percent growth for this year and 4 percent growth next year, improving from 2.0 percent in 2012. But this would still be below the average annual growth rate of 4.3 percent from 2003 to 2007, preceding the 2008 global financial crisis.

Some analysts say the BOK's 2014 growth projection, as well as the government's 3.9 percent forecast, are overly optimistic.

The economy's pedestrian growth rate was underlined this week when President Park Geun-hye backed away from a pledge to balance the budget within her five-year term, as tax revenue is expected to fall 7 trillion to 8 trillion won short of the initial target.

Moreover, the jolt to the economy from this year's 5.3 trillion won government stimulus package is expected to fade in the fourth quarter, while a recent string of industrial output data and the HSBC/Markit Economics purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys have indicated continuing struggles for the South Korean manufacturing sector. These two reports will be released next week.

Economists also note that an eventual tapering of the U.S. bond-buying stimulus poses a risk to the growth outlook.

Against this backdrop, analysts expect the BOK to retain its accommodative monetary policy stance for an extended period to support growth. After last cutting the benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent in May - not far from a record-low 2.00 percent- the central bank held it steady for the fourth consecutive meeting earlier this month.

A minority are even picking another rate cut.

"I expect the new central bank governor to implement a rate cut around June (next year) to support the economic recovery," said SK Securities analyst Yum Sang-hoon. Current BOK Governor Kim Choong-soo's term ends at end-March 2014.

Most of the 22 analysts surveyed by Reuters earlier this month predicted the central bank will not start raising interest rates until at least the second quarter of next year, and the BOK's comments from its September policy review gave no indication that it's considering any near term rate moves.

Annual consumer inflation has averaged 1.3 percent from January to August, far below the central bank's 2.5 percent-3.5 percent target band, reflecting subdued domestic demand. Economists surveyed by Reuters tip September's annual inflation to ease to a three-month low of 1.2 percent, giving the BOK ample headroom to keep rates low--or push them lower if need be.

A weaker pipeline of fiscal stimulus spending by the government may give the BOK another reason to keep policy loose for longer. The 2014 budget proposal announced on Thursday calls for a 2.5 percent increase in fiscal spending, sharply lower than the 7.2 percent spending growth this year as the government attempts to contain the deficit.

"Given fiscal spending is set to grow at a slower rate next year, this suggests that monetary policy will need to stay accommodative while the negative output gap persists," said HSBC economist Ronald Man, who expects a rate hike in the third quarter of 2014.

