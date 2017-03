Hanjin Shipping's container terminal is seen at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korea's exports to the United States and the European Union grew sharply in March over a year earlier but shipments to its largest market of China posted only a modest increase, government data showed on Tuesday.

March exports to the U.S. rose by an annual 17.0 percent and those to the EU by 15.2 percent, while shipments to China increased by 4.5 percent, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)