SEOUL Foreign net investment in South Korean bonds rose by 2.6 trillion won ($2.27 billion) in June and stock investments fell, the financial regulator said on Friday, as markets were roiled by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon scale back its stimulus program.

Foreigners' holdings of won-denominated bonds rose to a record high of 101.2 trillion won at the end of June, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement, setting a record for a fourth straight month.

The steady flow of purchases of safe-haven bond contrasted with the 5.1 trillion won in foreign net outflows from the local stock market, which was the sharpest decline since August 2011.

The FSS attributed the outflow to the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its monthly $85-billion-dollar bond purchasing program aimed at boosting economic growth.

The statement added the outflows were mostly concentrated after June 20, when Fed chairman Ben Bernanke signaled the possible end of the central bank's massive stimulus policy.

In total, foreigners pulled out a net 259.1 billion won worth from local stocks and bonds in June compared to foreign inflows of 168.9 billion won in May.

Meanwhile, foreign net inflows were up 22.6 billion won for the first half of the year.

