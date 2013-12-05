Police buses (bottom) are deployed along the Cheonggye plaza to block protesters during a candlelight rally demanding tuition fees cuts in central Seoul June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korea's economy looks set to post growth of at least 0.8 percent during the current quarter, that would bring growth for the whole year at 2.8 percent as forecast, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

"The forecast annual growth would be achieved if the fourth-quarter growth reaches 0.8 percent or more, and I think there's no big problem (in achieving the growth)," Jung Yung-taek, director general of the Bank of Korea's economic statistics department, told reporters.

The central bank's growth forecast for this year compares to a 2.0 percent rise set in 2012, and a 2.7 percent rise tipped in a Reuters survey of 30 analysts in October.

Reporting by Chang Tae-min; Writing by Choonsik Yoo