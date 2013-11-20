Governor of the Bank of Korea Kim Choong-soo arrives at the bank in Seoul August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo said on Wednesday that policymakers needed to work on raising the country's low inflation rate, in the most explicit expression yet of his concern about the threat of deflation.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is showing signs of recovery on the back of government stimulus measures, but domestic demand remains a concern and inflation has stayed stubbornly below the central bank's target.

"Our inflation has not come up to the expected level and this is also the case in the United States and Europe," Kim said at a meeting with private-sector economists, noting the impact of weak commodities prices.

"If you look at it closely, it is also because the global economy is failing to grow sufficiently," he said.

South Korea's economic growth is expected to pick up to 2.8 percent this year from 2.0 percent last year, according to central bank forecasts.

But annual consumer inflation has remained stuck below 2 percent for the past year, less than the central bank's 2.5-3.5 percent target range for the 2013-2015 period.

The central bank last week kept its policy rate unchanged at 2.50 percent for the sixth straight month as it monitors the economic recovery, and most analysts expect it to stand pat until late next year.

Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok stressed the need for greater effort to lift domestic demand, and said next year's economic policy would be focused on helping job creation, corporate investment and consumer spending.

"While the government sector took the leading role in recovering from the slump this year, the government will aim to achieve a more balanced pattern of growth with job growth, investment and private consumption playing a (bigger) role," Hyun said in comments published on Wednesday.

Separately on Wednesday, central bank data showed the ratio of South Korea's short-term external debt to foreign reserves had fallen to the lowest in nearly eight years by the end of September, indicating the country was less vulnerable to global market turmoil.

South Korea's short-term external debt fell to $111.5 billion by the end of September from a revised $119.6 billion three months earlier, while its foreign reserves rose to $336.9 billion from $326.4 billion over the same period.

As a result, the ratio of short-term external debt to foreign reserves fell to 33.1 percent at the end of September from 36.6 percent three months before, marking its lowest since the end of December 2005.

The ratio of short-term external debt has fallen sharply on the back of measures South Korea has taken over the past several years, shocked by a heavy foreign selloff of its assets during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

The ratio has fallen for five consecutive quarters and is down from as high as 79 percent seen in late 2008.

Still, total external debt rose to $411.0 billion at the end of September from a revised $407.4 billion at the end of June on increased foreign investment in South Korean government and central bank debt, the central bank said in a statement.

(Additional reporting by Chang Tae-min and Lee Shin-hyung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)