SEOUL South Korean manufacturers' assessment of business conditions for March weakened and their output in January unexpectedly shrank from December, data showed on Thursday, heaping pressure on the new Park Geun-hye administration to bolster the economy.

Factory output in January fell by a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent in January from the previous month, Statistics Korea said, marking the first decline in five months. This compared with the median forecast for a 0.4 percent rise by a Reuters survey of analysts and a revised 1.6 percent gain in December.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea's manufacturing business survey index for March edged down to a seasonally adjusted 75 from 76 in February. The index has remained below the neutral point of 100, meaning more firms expect business conditions to deteriorate rather than improve, since January 2011.

"The data shows that the domestic economic recovery is quite weak," said IM Investment & Securities economist Im No-jung.

The industrial output data for January showed that domestic demand remained depressed, with retail sales and capital investment contracting from the previous month. With the global economy still struggling, the Bank of Korea and new President Park will face additional pressures to bolster growth.

Analysts say that the Park administration will likely draft an extra budget to further boost the economy, but there is growing disagreement about whether the central bank will deliver another rate cut as advanced economies show some signs of life and the BOK in recent months has said it doesn't expect growth conditions to deteriorate further.

Still, many economists still expect at least one more 25 basis-point BOK rate cut within the first half of the year in order to support the slowing economy.

"The Bank of Korea was unusually optimistic in its rate meetings in January and February and they need to cut rates," said Korea Investment & Securities economist Jun Min-kyoo.

"If the new administration announces policies or their goals to shore up the economy before the March rate meeting, then the central bank will cut. If not, probably in April or May."

