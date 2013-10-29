A visitor takes photos of TV sets made with LG Display flat screens at an exhibition in Goyang, north of Seoul, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korea's industrial output contracted in September on monthly terms by the sharpest pace in six months, data showed on Wednesday, far missing expectations and suggesting that the recovery has yet to hit full steam.

Industrial output fell by a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent in September on monthly terms, following a revised 1.6 percent rise in August, Statistics Korea data showed. August's reading was worse than the preliminary reading of a 1.8 percent rise.

September's sequential output decline marked the sharpest decline since March and was worse than any individual forecast provided in a Reuters survey of 13 economists. Median forecast from the survey was a 0.4 percent fall.

On an annual basis, industrial output fell 3.6 percent in September after a revised 3.2 percent rise in August, the data showed, compared with a median 1.2 percent rise tipped in the Reuters survey.

South Korea's industrial output closely mirrors its exports, as the country is home to some of the world's biggest manufacturers of cars, ships and smartphones. Exports in September fell by 1.5 percent from a year earlier, weighed in part by fewer working days due to the Chuseok holiday break.

Statistics Korea's data also showed that service-sector output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September on a monthly basis following a revised 0.8 percent rise in August.

