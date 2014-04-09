A man shops at a specialty footwear shop at the Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's import prices fell for a 19th straight month in March, preliminary data from the central bank showed on Thursday, as worries over an economic slowdown in China dragged down raw material prices globally.

Import prices in won terms fell 4.5 percent in March compared with the same month last year, extending their longest fall on record.

A central bank official said the decline would have been steeper had there not been a slide in import prices in March 2013, when prices fell 10.8 percent year-on-year.

International raw material prices slumped on soft China manufacturing numbers in March and an unexpected tumble in exports there in February, adding to concerns of a slowdown in China.

As a result, intermediate product prices, which have the heaviest weighting on the index, dropped an annual 6.2 percent last month, following a 6.1 percent fall in February.

Crude oil prices and foreign exchange value had little impact on the March numbers as there was little change from a year earlier, the official added.

Won-based export prices eased 4.2 percent in March from a year earlier, their fastest pace of decline in five months.

