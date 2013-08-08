SEOUL South Korea's central bank maintained a generally optimistic view on the economy after holding interest rates steady for a third consecutive month on Thursday, although saying inflation would remain low for the time being.

Most analysts surveyed before Thursday's meeting forecast the Bank of Korea would keep the base rate at the current 2.50 percent for a while before starting to raise it from late next year.

COMMENTARY:

YUM SANG-HOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, SK SECURITIES

"I disagree with the Bank of Korea's expectation for stronger growth in the second half. The BOK's optimism is based on improvements in the first two quarters as well as stronger U.S. growth, but I think the scheduled decline in government spending in the second half alone is a serious enough problem and I don't find the BOK's views to be convincing."

RONALD MAN, ECONOMIST, HSBC, HONG KONG

"Korea's immediate growth outlook remains challenging, especially as external demand has not fully recovered. The central bank is striking a delicate balance between weak growth and uncertainties stemming from potential tapering by the US Fed. We believe the central bank is still in neutral gear following its third consecutive unanimous decision to hold rates. We expect rates to stay at 2.50 percent and the next move to be a 25bp hike in 3Q 2014."

PARK HYUCK-SOO, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HYUNDAI SECURITIES

"I felt his stance towards the local economy has changed slightly. I think he has become more optimistic about the prospect of the Korean economy."

"I can say with caution the Korean economy has passed the trough and is now recovering. It looks like the BOK thinks likewise. China's sluggish growth is only a risk factor."

KIM MYONG-SIL, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KB INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"The next move will come past the second quarter of next year, and will likely be a hike."

"The U.S. will probably be pressured to raise its rate next year from around the same time, with its economy getting stronger, and so the Bank of Korea may follow suit."

SEO HYANG-MI, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"I expect the BOK to hold rate steady before starting to increase it from some time in the latter half of next year."

"Although China's economy is not strong enough, the European and U.S. economies are improving. So I expect South Korea will see growth continuing instead of falling back into slump soon."

MARKET REACTION:

- Seoul markets showed a muted reaction to the rate decision and the central bank governor's news conference as traders awaited China's release of July trade data later in the day.

- The won was up 0.5 percent on the day at 1,113.4 per dollar as of 0301 GMT (11:01 p.m. Wednesday EDT) and the September futures on 3-year treasury bonds ticked up 0.04 points to 105.59. Seoul shares .KS11 were up 0.5 percent at 1,886.97 points.

