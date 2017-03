Hanjin Shipping's container terminal is seen at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korean exports in February rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier, revised customs data showed on Friday, marginally lower than the initial estimates and suggesting that external demand remains modest.

Exports to the European Union rose 10.6 percent from a year earlier last month, while those to China rose by 3.8 percent. Shipments to the United States fell by 6.7 percent, however.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by John Mair)