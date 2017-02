SEOUL North Korea has fired artillery in the direction of a South Korean island on Wednesday in an apparent training exercise, media and a government official said.

A South Korean Defense Ministry official said the shells landed in the waters off Yeonpyeong island but it was not clear whether it was inside the South's territorial waters. Yonhap news agency said South Korea fired back with its artillery.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; editing by Jeremy Laurence)