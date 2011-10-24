U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Policy Stephen Bosworth leaves his hotel for the United States Mission in Geneva October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA The top U.S. negotiator on North Korea said on Monday that two-day talks between the two sides in Geneva were "moving in a positive direction" after narrowing some differences but issues remained.

Ambassador Stephen Bosworth, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, said that the U.S. goal was to find a "solid foundation" on which to relaunch bilateral and multilateral talks with Pyongyang, largely stalled since six-party talks on nuclear disarmament collapsed more than two years ago.

"We will continue to try to narrow differences," Bosworth told reporters in Geneva after hosting a dinner for the North Korean delegation led by First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan.

