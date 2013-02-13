LONDON Britain's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had summoned North Korea's ambassador to stress London's condemnation of Pyongyang's nuclear test conducted a day earlier.

The test, North Korea's third, drew strong condemnation from around the world, including from its only major ally China.

"I summoned North Korea's ambassador today to stress in the strongest terms the UK's condemnation of yesterday's nuclear test," Foreign Office minister Hugo Swire said in a statement, adding that the test violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"The UK supports the resolve of the UN to implement more stringent measures against the regime ... It is essential, as ever, that the international community is united in its approach to this situation and that we speak with one voice."

