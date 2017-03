BEIJING Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi on Tuesday summoned the North Korean ambassador to China and to protest sternly against the North's third nuclear test, the ministry said on its website.

Yang said China was "strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed" to the test and urged North Korea to "stop any rhetoric or acts that could worsen situations and return to the right course of dialogue and consultation as soon as possible."

