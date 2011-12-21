BEIJING China's foreign minister told his Japanese counterpart that the whole region has a stake protecting the stability of the Korean peninsula, in the latest discussion between the Asian neighbors on the death of North Korea's long-time leader Kim Jong-il.

"Preserving the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula is in the common interests of all sides," Yang told Japan's Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba late on Tuesday, according to a report from China's Xinhua news agency.

"China is willing to work with Japan to continue making efforts to together protect the peace and stability of the peninsula and the region," said Yang.

The Chinese foreign minister has already made similar exhortations in phone calls to South Korea's Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan and to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Taken together, Beijing's comments underscore its desire to avoid ructions over North Korea after the death of Kim, whose successor-son, Kim Jong-un, is an untested and largely unknown leader in his twenties.

China is isolated North Korea's sole major economic and diplomatic backer.

North Korea is also sure to feature in top-level talks when Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda visits Beijing over the weekend. The two foreign ministers discussed plans for that visit.

China also said on Tuesday that it was open to a visit by Kim Jong-un, and President Hu Jintao visited North Korean embassy in Beijing to express his condolences.

The visit -- unusual for China's highest ranked leader -- is another sign of Beijing's determination to protect its ties with Pyongyang as it enters an uncertain transition.

