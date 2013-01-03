Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
WASHINGTON The State Department said on Thursday the time was not right for Google Inc's executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, and New Mexico's former governor, Bill Richardson, to make a planned trip to North Korea.
"We don't think the timing of this is particularly helpful," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters, citing North Korea's launch of a long-range rocket in December, which raised tensions in the region.
She said both men were well aware of U.S. concerns about the timing of their planned trip.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
NEW YORK/HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay nearly $900 million in a U.S. sanctions case, drawing a line under a damaging scandal that had threatened its cut off its supply chain.
Viacom Inc is in talks with former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported.