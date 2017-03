U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel gives a speech on fiscal defense spending at Ft. McNair in Washington April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON The United States sees a "real and clear" danger from North Korea, given its nuclear and missile capabilities and bellicose rhetoric, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Wednesday.

"We take those threats seriously," Hagel said, addressing an audience at the National Defense University in Washington.

"We are doing everything we can, working with the Chinese, others, to defuse that situation on the peninsula."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)