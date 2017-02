TOKYO Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has instructed the government to closely share information on North Korea with the United States, South Korea and China following the death of its leader Kim Jong-il.

The government said in a statement on Monday that Noda also told ministers and government officials to boost the gathering of information on the future of North Korea and to be ready for the unexpected.

