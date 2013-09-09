Former basketball star Dennis Rodman of the U.S. shows pictures he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the media, upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, in this combination picture of frames shot September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman of the U.S. shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un claps during a parade marking the 1948 establishment of North Korea, in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video released by KRT, North Korean state TV on September 9, 2013. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife Ri Sol-Ju attend the opening ceremony of the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground on Rungna Islet along the Taedong River in Pyongyang in this July 25, 2012 file photograph released by the North's KCNA to Reuters on July 26, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA/Files

SEOUL North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has a baby daughter, seemingly guaranteeing the future of a dynasty has ruled the isolated and impoverished state for three generations, according to U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman who met Kim last week.

Kim's wife Ri Sol had appeared to be pregnant in pictures issued last year by North Korea's state news agency, although no confirmation was available. She then disappeared from public view, returning last October.

Rodman, who has visited North Korea twice this year and describes Kim as his "friend", told Britain's Guardian newspaper that he had held the baby.

"I held their baby Ju-ae and spoke with Ms Ri (Sol-Ju, Kim's wife) as well. He's a good dad and has a beautiful family," Rodman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Kim Jong-un is the third member of his family to rule North Korea and is believed to be 30 years old. He was effectively anointed as his father's successor in 2010, despite the fact he is the third son.

Given the traditional nature of North Korean society, it is unlikely that Ju-ae would succeed her father, although female relatives of Kim, such as his aunt, occupy key positions in government.

