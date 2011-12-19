North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) and his son Kim Jong-un (1st R from Kim Jong-il) visit the Huichon Ryonha General Machinery Plant in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on October 31, 2011. KCNA did not state expressly... REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il has died, North Korean state television reported on Monday. He was 69.

Here is a timeline of his rule:

July 1994 - Kim Il-sung dies of heart attack at age 82, bringing to de-facto power his son Kim Jong-il, in the first communist dynastic succession.

October 1994 - President Bill Clinton's administration signs an agreement with North Korea to freeze its nuclear program in exchange for aid.

June 2000 - South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and Kim Jong-il meet in Pyongyang and produce a pact to reduce tension and hold reunions of families separated by the Korean War.

March 2001 - North Korea indefinitely postpones talks with the South after new U.S. President George W. Bush places policy toward North Korea under review.

January 2002 - In State of the Union address, Bush brands North Korea, Iran and Iraq an "axis of evil." North Korea says the remarks are tantamount to a declaration of war.

December 2002 - North Korea says it plans to restart Yongbyon reactor. By the end of the month, it has disabled the IAEA surveillance devices there and expels the agency's inspectors.

January 2003 - North Korea quits the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

September 2005 - North reaches deal with China, Japan, Russia, South Korea and United States on "abandoning all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs" and returning to the NPT.

October 2006 - North carries out first nuclear test.

February 2007 - North Korea agrees to start shutting its reactor and allow U.N. nuclear inspectors back in exchange for aid.

August 2008 - Kim is thought to have suffered a stroke that keeps him out of the public eye for months.

August 2008 - Pyongyang says it will reverse disablement of Yongbyon facilities.

October 2008 - U.S. says it will take North Korea off state sponsors of terrorism list, following verbal agreement on dismantlement. IAEA soon granted access to key Yongbyon plants.

April 2009 - North Korea launches a multistage rocket. A week later, the U.N. security council condemns North Korea.

-- A day later, North Korea says it will quit six-party nuclear talks and restart Yongbyon. It expels U.N. inspectors.

May 2009 - North Korea says it has conducted a nuclear test.

March 2010 - A South Korean navy corvette sinks, killing 46 sailors aboard. South Korea announces in May that an investigation showed the North had torpedoed the craft.

May 2010 - Kim says he remains committed to the "denuclearization" of the peninsula, during a visit to China.

August 2010 - Kim visits China, meets President Hu Jintao in the northeastern city of Changchun.

September 2010 - Kim anoints his youngest son Kim Jong-un as successor at a conference of the Workers' Party.

October 2010 - Kim Jong-un attends a military training drill.

May 2011 - Kim Jong-il and China's leaders vow that their alliance "sealed in blood" will pass on to their successors.

August 2011 - Kim, in China, says he is willing to return to nuclear talks. Days before, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev discussed Pyongyang's nuclear program with Kim in Siberia.

September 2011 - Kim and Kim Jong-un mark the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding and review a military parade.

December 2011 - Kim dies on December 17 and is succeeded two days later by his third son, Kim Jong-un, a "great successor."

