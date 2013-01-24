Here is a look at North Korea's recent brushes with the International community as it announced further rocket launches and a nuclear test that would target the United States: [ID:nL4N0AT22D]

April 5, 2009 - North Korea launches missile carrying a satellite over the Sea of Japan. The test fails to make orbit, but prompts unanimous condemnation by the U.N. Security Council as a violation of sanctions barring the use of ballistic missile technology. Nine days later, North Korea condemns the U.N. Security Council statement and withdraws from the "Six Party Talks" on its nuclear program. It also announces its intention to reactivate its nuclear facilities.

May 25, 2009 - North Korea announces a new test of a nuclear explosive device, its first since October 2006. The next month U.N. Security Council unanimously adopts expanded sanctions on Pyongyang.

July 3-4, 2009 - North Korea fires a series of short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Additional missile tests take place in October.

December 8, 2009 - U.S. North Korea envoy Stephen Bosworth begins three-day visit to Pyongyang in first direct high-level contact between North Korea and the U.S. Obama administration. Talks are inconclusive.

October 24-25, 2011 - The United States and North Korea hold two days of talks in Geneva on the nuclear issue. Bosworth is succeeded by new U.S. envoy for North Korea, veteran negotiator Glyn Davies. The United States describes the tone as "positive and generally constructive".

February 29, 2012 - The United States and North Korea announce a "Leap Day" deal under which Pyongyang agrees to suspend major elements of its atomic program and the United States pledges to provide 240,000 metric tons of food aid.

March 16, 2012 - North Korea announces plans to launch a satellite to commemorate the centenary of the birth of its founder, Kim Il-sung. The United States and its allies condemn the launch plan as a test of banned ballistic missile technology that could scuttle the "Leap Day" deal. The United States later announces it has suspended plans to provide food aid to the North.

April 13, 2012 - In an embarrassing failure, North Korea admits its heralded launch has failed after the rocket crashes into the sea. Days later, North Korea dismisses a rebuke by the U.N. Security Council and says it is no longer bound by an agreement with the United States for a moratorium on missile and nuclear tests and arms inspection.

December 12, 2012 - North Korea successfully launches a rocket which puts a weather satellite into orbit. It was labeled by the United States, South Korea and Japan as a test of technology that could one day deliver a nuclear warhead capable of hitting targets as far away as the United States.

Jan 23, 2013 - The UN Security Council condemns the launch and tightens existing U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang. North Korea announces it will carry out a third "high-level nuclear test".