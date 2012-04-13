WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday the United States would work with the international community to further isolate North Korea after the country's unsuccessful launch of a long-range missile drew worldwide condemnation.

"It's important to know that they've been trying to launch missiles like this for over a decade now and they don't seem to be real good at it. But obviously this is an area of deep concern," Obama said in an interview with Telemundo, according to a transcript.

"We will continue to keep the pressure on them and they'll continue to isolate themselves until they take a different path," he said.

