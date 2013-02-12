MOSCOW Russia "decisively condemned" North Korea's nuclear test on Tuesday as a violation of Pyongyang's international obligations, a Foreign Ministry source told Interfax news agency.

"We condemn these actions by North Korea and view them together with the ballistic rocket launch carried out earlier (in December) as a violation of the corresponding U.N. Security Council resolution," the ministry source said.

Moscow used its vote on the U.N. Security Council last month to support a resolution that tightened sanctions against Pyongyang in response to its December rocket launch.

North Korea confirmed on Tuesday it had successfully conducted a third nuclear test, saying it used a miniaturized device that had a greater explosive force than previous tests. North Korea carried out nuclear tests in 2006 and 2009.

(Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Timothy Heritage)