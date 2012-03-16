SEOUL South Korea said on Friday the launch of a satellite by North Korea in April would be a violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted after Pyongyang's 2009 missile test and a threat to regional security.

"If North Korea does launch a 'working satellite' as it announced, it would be a clear violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1874 that bans all launches using ballistic missile technology," the South's foreign ministry said.

"It would be a grave provocation threatening the peace and security of the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia," the ministry said in a statement.

