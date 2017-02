U.S. President Barack Obama visits U.S. military personnel stationed at Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which borders North and South Korea, outside Seoul, March 25, 2012. U.S. President Barack Obama visited South Korea's tense border with the North on Sunday in a show of solidarity with U.S. ally Seoul and a message of resolve to Pyongyang's new young ruler in his country's nuclear standoff with the West. REUTERS/Larry Downing

SEOUL U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday North Korea, which three years ago abandoned its commitments in multilateral disarmament talks, must show sincerity before the talks can restart.

Obama was talking on the eve of a nuclear security summit in Seoul and after North Korea said it planned a rocket launch next month. He said further sanctions could be considered if the launch goes ahead, North Korea must not be rewarded for bad behavior and that China, the North's only major ally, must act to rein in its neighbor.

North Korea has pulled out of the so-called "six-party talks", grouping the two Koreas, the United States, Russia, China and Japan, in the past citing insincerity on the U.S. part.

