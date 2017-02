SEOUL North Korea's state news agency KCNA has called dead leader Kim Jong-il's son Jong-un a "great successor" in what appears to be the first such mention of the late leader's youngest known son, who had been groomed to take over power.

Jong-un is the "great successor to the revolutionary cause of Juche and outstanding leader of our party, army and people," KCNA said. Juche is the North's homegrown political ideology of self reliance.

