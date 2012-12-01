Engineers check the top of a rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities, northwest of Pyongyang, in this file photo taken by Kyodo on April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo/Files

SEOUL South Korea warned North Korea not to carry out a rocket launch later this month as announced by Pyongyang on Saturday, saying it was a test of a long-range missile in disguise, a provocation that violated U.N. ban and a challenge to the international community.

"That North Korea is trying yet again to launch a long-range missile is a grave provocation that ignores the international community's concern and warnings and a direct challenge against it," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Edited by Ron Popeski)