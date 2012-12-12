UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday condemned North Korea's missile launch and intends to continue discussions on how to respond to Pyongyang's violations of a U.N. ban on North Korean ballistic missile development, the council president said.

"Members of the Security Council condemned this launch, which is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions 1718 and 1874," Moroccan U.N. Ambassador Mohammed Loulichki, president of the Security Council this month, told reporters.

"Members of the Security Council will continue consultations on an appropriate response," he said after a closed-door meeting on the North Korean missile launch.

