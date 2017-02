UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is encouraged by North Korea's pledge to halt nuclear tests and uranium enrichment and hopes Pyongyang will move towards a "verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," his office said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General also stresses the urgency of meeting the humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable people in DPRK," his spokesman Martin Nesirky said in a statement.

