UNITED NATIONS The U.S. envoy to the United Nations said Monday that North Korea has previously followed rocket launches with nuclear tests and warned Pyongyang that exploding another atomic device would be catastrophic for the impoverished country.

North Korea followed its 2006 and 2009 missile launches with nuclear tests, prompting the 15-nation Security Council to impose sanctions on Pyongyang.

"Clearly the potential for that pattern to persist is one that all members of the international community are mindful of and think would be a disastrous course for the North to pursue," U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice told reporters. "It will only lead to the North's increased isolation."

