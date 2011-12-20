Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks on the ''To Walk the Earth in Safety'' report at the State Department in Washington, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday the United States hopes North Korea will follow the "path of peace" following the death of its leader Kim Jong-il and urged the country to work with the international community and improve relations with its neighbors.

Clinton also expressed concern for the well-being of the North Korean population.

"It is our hope that the new leadership of the DPRK will choose to guide their nation onto the path of peace by honoring North Korea's commitments, improving relations with its neighbors, and respecting the rights of its people," Clinton said in a statement.

"The United States stands ready to help the North Korean people and urges the new leadership to work with the international community to usher in a new era of peace, prosperity and lasting security on the Korean Peninsula," Clinton said.

