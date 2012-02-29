North Korean soldiers applaud as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (not seen in photo) visits a unit under the command of the Korean People's Army 4th Corps stationed in the southwestern sector of North Korea, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang... REUTERS/KCNA

WASHINGTON Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that North Korea's nuclear moratorium is a "modest first step in the right direction" onto the path of peace.

The United States still has "profound concerns," Clinton told a House of Representatives committee, and will be watching closely and "judging North Korea's new leaders by their actions."

North Korea agreed on Wednesday to stop nuclear tests, uranium enrichment and long-range missile launches and to allow nuclear inspectors to visit its Yongbyon nuclear complex to verify the moratorium has been enforced.

(Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Vicki Allen)