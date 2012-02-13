North Korean performers sing during a music and dance performance, ''Let Us Uphold Our Supreme Commander Forever'' at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang January 17, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

WASHINGTON U.S. and North Korean officials will meet in Beijing in 10 days time to discuss nuclear issues, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters on Monday.

"Special Representative for North Korea policy Glyn Davies will lead an inter-agency team to Beijing on February 23 to meet with a DPRK delegation led by First Vice Minister Kim Kye-gwan," Nuland said, referring to the North by its formal name of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"This is a continuation of the meetings that we have been having with North Korea ... to see if it is prepared to fulfill its commitments under the 2005 Joint Statement of the Six-Party Talks (and) its international obligations as well as to take concrete steps towards denuclearization," she added. "This is the third such meeting that they have had."

Pyongyang agreed to abandon its nuclear programs under a September 2005 aid-for-denuclearization agreement hammered out among North and South Korea, China, Japan, Russia and the United States.

The isolated and impoverished nation has since conducted nuclear tests twice and the Six-Party talks broke down in the final weeks of U.S. President George W. Bush's time in office.

