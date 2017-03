WASHINGTON U.S. intelligence agencies are aware of a "seismic event," which North Korea has claimed was a nuclear test, the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence said on Tuesday.

"The intelligence community is aware of a seismic event with explosive characteristics in North Korea and we are evaluating all relevant information," the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement.

