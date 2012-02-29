North Korean performers sing during a music and dance performance, ''Let Us Uphold Our Supreme Commander Forever'' at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang January 17, 2012, in this picture released by North Korea's KCNA on Tuesday. REUTERS/KCNA

TOKYO Japan said on Wednesday it welcomed an agreement between North Korea and the United States on the North's nuclear program as an important step toward resolving long-running issues surrounding the impoverished country.

The United States said North Korea had agreed to a moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missile launches and to allow nuclear inspectors to visit its Yongbyon nuclear complex to verify a halt to all nuclear activities including uranium enrichment.

"We hope coordination to implement what has been agreed upon will make smooth progress," Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Robert Birsel)