Customers look at Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S II LTE smartphones on display at a shop at the company's headquarters in Seoul October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd said on Sunday its annual mobile handset sales this year had exceeded 300 million units for the first time in the company's history.

The world's second largest handset maker by volume said in a statement it had broken its sales record by the end of last month.

Handset sales in 2010 were about 280 million.

"We look forward to extending this success going into 2012," JK Shin, President and Head of Samsung's Mobile Communications Business, was quoted as saying.

Samsung said the company's flagship Galaxy S smartphone series -- Galaxy S and Galaxy S II -- contributed significantly to the results.

The GALAXY S II, launched in April, set a new sales record for Samsung, generating 10 million-unit sales.

(Reporting by Sung-won Shim, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)