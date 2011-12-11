Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd said on Sunday its annual mobile handset sales this year had exceeded 300 million units for the first time in the company's history.
The world's second largest handset maker by volume said in a statement it had broken its sales record by the end of last month.
Handset sales in 2010 were about 280 million.
"We look forward to extending this success going into 2012," JK Shin, President and Head of Samsung's Mobile Communications Business, was quoted as saying.
Samsung said the company's flagship Galaxy S smartphone series -- Galaxy S and Galaxy S II -- contributed significantly to the results.
The GALAXY S II, launched in April, set a new sales record for Samsung, generating 10 million-unit sales.
(Reporting by Sung-won Shim, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.