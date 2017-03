JINDO, South Korea People are still alive in a capsized South Korean ferry, the father of one of the schoolchildren trapped inside the upturned ship told Reuters on Thursday as families headed out to the disaster scene.

"(The child) told me in the text message, 'I am alive, there are students alive, please save us quickly'," the father said.

A Reuters reporter accompanied families of those on the ferry out to the scene of the accident on Thursday.

(Reporting by Narae Kim; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Paul Tait)