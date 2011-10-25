GENEVA A second day of scheduled talks between the United States and North Korea on nuclear issues has been delayed at the request of Pyongyang, but will take place later Tuesday, a U.S. statement said. No reason was given.

The talks were due to be held at the diplomatic mission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Geneva from 0800 GMT, but an hour later the U.S. delegation led by Ambassador Stephen Bosworth had still not arrived, a Reuters Television crew reported.

"In response to a request from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea delegation, the United States delegation will arrive at the DPRK mission for a working lunch and an afternoon session," the U.S. mission said in a brief statement.

No further details were immediately available and North Korean officials did not answer the phone at the mission.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il told Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang that a stalled 2005 deal should be the basis for fresh talks about the North's nuclear program, Chinese media reported Tuesday, leaving unanswered the key question of uranium enrichment, a possible pathway to atom bombs.

