A man talks on his mobile phone in front of a Hyundai dealership in Seoul October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Shares in Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) rose as much as 3.5 percent on Wednesday after a court decision soothed anxiety about a potential rise in its labor costs.

South Korea's Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned previous rulings with automotive parts supplier KB AutoTech in a dispute that would affect other wage lawsuits filed by workers at major manufacturers like Hyundai Motor and General Motors (GM.N).

The court agreed that fixed bonuses should be included as part of regular wages, but said claiming unpaid wages based on recalculated regular wages would lead to a significant financial burden to a company.

Some workers at automakers and shipbuilders, which rely heavily on overtime work, have already lodged separate lawsuits related to the so-called ordinary wages, demanding changes in their wage plans. About 150 cases have been filed regarding ordinary wages as of the end of September, according to estimates by labor organizations.

Hyundai Motor shares, which rose as much as 3.5 percent during trading, closed up 0.2 percent at 227,500 Korean won ($220).

"With the weak yen pressuring automakers, Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors received a strong boost from the court's decision that enabled them to consolidate profits," Korea Investment & Securities analyst Suh Sang-moon, said.

GM chief executive Dan Akerson told South Korean President Park Geun-hye in August that the ongoing wage litigation is a major barrier to maintaining operations in South Korea, according to media reports.

GM expects its South Korean production to fall by as much as 20 percent by 2015 after which it plans to stop selling Chevrolet cars in Europe, one of key destinations for South Korea-made cars.

($1 = 1051.6000 Korean won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Matt Driskill)