Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
SEOUL Hyundai Heavy Industries (009540.KS) and Korean Air Lines (003490.KS) have submitted preliminary bids for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (047810.KS) worth an estimated 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion), KAI's largest shareholder said Thursday.
KAI's shareholders are expected to deem the bids valid after next week's local holidays, and the two companies are expected to conduct due diligence for a month until mid-November before submitting binding bids, an official at shareholder Korea Finance Corp.
At least two bidders are required in government-held stake auctions. Korean Air had been the sole bidder during the first round of preliminary bids in August.
State-run Korea Finance Corp and other shareholders put the 41.75 percent stake in South Korea's sole aircraft maker up for sale earlier this year.
($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.