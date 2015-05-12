PRISTINA One crew member was injured when a European Union helicopter crashed at Kosovo's international airport on Tuesday during a training flight, the airport said in a statement.

A spokesman for NATO's Kosovo mission had earlier said several people were hurt in the accident, the cause of which was not known. The airport said it would reopen to flights later in the day.

The EU operates a mission of some 1,600 people in Kosovo, including police officers, prosecutors and judges tasked with improving law and order in the former Serbian province, which declared independence from Belgrade in 2008.

