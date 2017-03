The Los Angeles office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating alleged insider trading involving a former senior partner at audit firm KPMG, according to a source familiar with the situation.

California-based companies Herbalife Ltd and Skechers USA Inc both said KPMG has resigned as their audit firm in connection with an alleged leak of information regarding nonpublic information.

(Reporting by Emily Flitter in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)