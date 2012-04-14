Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
AMSTERDAM Dutch telecoms firm KPN (KPN.AS) is considering a sale of its Belgian mobile-phone unit in a deal possibly worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), news agency Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation.
A KPN spokesman declined to comment.
KPN's unit BASE, Belgium's third-largest mobile operator, will probably attract interest from private equity firms such as Apax Partners LLP APAX.UL, Bloomberg said on its website, citing sources.
Deliberations were at an early stage, and no formal auction process had been established, Bloomberg said, adding that initial information may be sent to potential buyers in May.
KPN, the largest telecommunications provider in the Netherlands, has been struggling to reverse a decline in revenues, profit and market shares in its fixed-line and mobile operations and issued a profit warning in January.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.