AMSTERDAM Dutch telecoms firm KPN (KPN.AS) said on Tuesday that the offer by America Movil (AMXL.MX), the telecoms group controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, substantially undervalued the company.

America Movil on Monday offered to buy a stake of up to 28 percent for as much as 3.2 billion euros ($4.2 billion), or 8 euros per share.

"KPN is of the opinion that 8 euro per ordinary KPN share substantially undervalues the company. KPN will seek further clarification as to América Móvil's intentions," KPN said in a statement.

"In the meantime, KPN will explore all strategic options," it added.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Writing by Sara Webb)