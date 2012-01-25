AMSTERDAM, JAN 25 - KPN (KPN.AS) Chief Executive Eelco Blok, under pressure to turn the Dutch telecoms firm around, is set to spend about 400,000 euros ($519,000) on KPN shares that are trading at their lowest levels in more than five years.

"Blok will increase his share ownership in KPN through a market purchase of 50,000 shares. This purchase demonstrates his firm confidence in the future of the company," KPN said on Wednesday.

Currently Blok owns 115,875 shares in KPN, which has about 1.4 billion shares issued, according to Reuters data.

KPN has been struggling to reverse falling revenues, profits and market share in its domestic fixed-line and mobile businesses.

On Tuesday, it cut its core profit expectations for 2012 and scrapped a 2012 share buyback program to pour money into its struggling domestic business when it announced fourth-quarter results. KPN shares fell 7 percent after the announcement, trading at their lowest level in more than five years.

At 3:12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, its shares were up 0.3 percent at 7.955 euros.

The largest telecommunications provider in the Netherlands has been hit by a string of problems in recent months under Blok, who took the helm in April 2011, and has faced criticism from analysts, regulators, politicians and the public.

KPN's chief financial officer unexpectedly quit earlier this month, citing disagreements over internal governance.

The Dutch telecoms regulator last month put KPN under close supervision, saying it may have broken the law to the detriment of consumers and competitors.

KPN and other mobile phone operators in the Netherlands are also under investigation by the country's competition authority, known as NMA, for possible price-fixing.

Capital Research and Management Company, part of The Capital Group Companies and the biggest investor in Dutch telecoms firm KPN, lifted its stake to 15.1 percent from 10.1 percent earlier this month, the Dutch regulator AFM said on January 17.

($1 = 0.7704 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Erica Billingham)