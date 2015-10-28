BRUSSELS - U.S. cable operator Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) has offered fresh concessions in a bid to win over European Union antitrust regulators concerned about the competition impact of its proposed takeover of KPN's (KPN.AS) Belgian unit.

The move by U.S. billionaire John Malone's cable group came three weeks after the European Commission opened an extensive investigation into the 1.3-billion-euro ($1.44 billion) deal.

The bar for securing EU approval for telecoms mergers has gone up substantially since European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager scuppered a Danish deal after the companies failed to offer sufficient concessions.

The EU competition enforcer said the merger of Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet (TNET.BR) and KPN's mobile network operator Base could harm the Belgian mobile telecoms market and result in Base rivals getting less access to its network.

Liberty Global, which submitted its offer on Tuesday according to a filing on the Commission website, did not provide details.

"We confirm we are in constructive dialogue with the EU Commission and we are confident of obtaining clearance in due course," spokesman Marcus Smith said.

The Commission is now expected to seek market feedback before deciding whether to accept them or demand more. It has set a March 3 deadline for its decision. The company's first set of concessions offered last month failed to pass muster with the Commission.

($1 = 0.9042 euros)

