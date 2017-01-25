European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.
The joint venture, Mealtime Stories LLC, will initially make ready-to-eat refrigerated products across multiple categories and 10 percent of its profits will be donated to charities focusing on eradicating hunger.
Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell this new line of food products.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.